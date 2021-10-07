Lake City Weather Forecast

LAKE CITY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



