Single board computer gets dual Cortex-A72, quad Cortex-A53 and Mali-T860MP4 for digital signage

Getting ahold of a current-gen console has been tough for those searching for a PS5 or an Xbox Series S|X. EA and DICE are kinda giving back to gamers who buy their game on current-gen console. If you buy the $69.99 PS5 version of Battlefield 2042, you will now receive the digital PS4 version as well thanks to EA’s dual entitlement program. While the game doesn’t support cross-generation cross-play, you’ll be able to play with your last-gen if you like.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO