Single board computer gets dual Cortex-A72, quad Cortex-A53 and Mali-T860MP4 for digital signage
Kontron has used a six-core Rockchip RK3399K processor with graphics to create a SMARC 2.1 single-board computer for non-critical applications such as digital signage, point-of-sale and point-of-information use. Called the SMARC-fA3399 module, it has dual Arm Cortex-A72 cores and a quad-core Cortex-A53. “An integrated Arm Mali-T860MP4 GPU provides high performance...www.electronicsweekly.com
Comments / 0