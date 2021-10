The title of the pointiestick.con post alone tells you a lot: “Plasma in progress.” So this means that Plasma 5.23 beta is now available, and in the list of new features that have advanced today, there are many changes that will come in the next major release,. One of them concerns the accent color that can be chosen. So, the KDE project starts to focus on the new features of Plasma 5.24 which already has many new features as you can see below.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO