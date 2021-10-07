Rainy forecast for Crescent City? Jump on it!

(CRESCENT CITY, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Crescent City Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crescent City:

Thursday, October 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Friday, October 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 9 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.