Sun forecast for Browning — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(BROWNING, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Browning. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Browning:

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 54 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 56 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 35 mph



Sunday, October 10 Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight High 51 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.