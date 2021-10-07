Sun forecast for Browning — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(BROWNING, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Browning. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Browning:
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 51 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
