Weather Forecast For West. Jefferson
WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0