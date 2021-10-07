CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Woman shot death inside home in North Memphis, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZpgrP_0cJyVd2u00
Philadelphia hospital shooting: 1 critically hurt, suspect on run, police say Police said information indicates the shots came from outside the home. (Kali9/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in North Memphis.

Police responded around 8:11 p.m. to a shooting at 829 Crockett.

The victim was found in a home suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.

Preliminary information indicates the shots came from outside the home.

No one has been arrested at this time, MPD said.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
67K+
Followers
69K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy