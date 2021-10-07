Woman shot death inside home in North Memphis, MPD says

Philadelphia hospital shooting: 1 critically hurt, suspect on run, police say Police said information indicates the shots came from outside the home. (Kali9/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in North Memphis.

Police responded around 8:11 p.m. to a shooting at 829 Crockett.

The victim was found in a home suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.

Preliminary information indicates the shots came from outside the home.

No one has been arrested at this time, MPD said.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.