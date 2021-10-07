CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevideo, MN

Cloudy forecast for Montevideo? Jump on it!

Montevideo Bulletin
Montevideo Bulletin
 6 days ago

(MONTEVIDEO, MN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Montevideo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0cJyVaOj00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Montevideo, MN
Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo, MN
ABOUT

With Montevideo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

