Cloudy forecast for Montevideo? Jump on it!
(MONTEVIDEO, MN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Montevideo:
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
