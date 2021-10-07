Kayenta Daily Weather Forecast

KAYENTA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F 9 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 17 mph



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 8 mph



