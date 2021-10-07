CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironwood, MI

Thursday rain in Ironwood: Ideas to make the most of it

Ironwood Times
Ironwood Times
 6 days ago

(IRONWOOD, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ironwood Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ironwood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cJyVQWL00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

