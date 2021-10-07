Dillon Daily Weather Forecast

DILLON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight High 59 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 56 °F, low 30 °F 12 mph wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while light rain likely then rain and snow likely overnight High 59 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



