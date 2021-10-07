Dillon Daily Weather Forecast
DILLON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 30 °F
- 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while light rain likely then rain and snow likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0