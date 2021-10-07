Cherokee Weather Forecast

CHEROKEE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Friday, October 8 Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 9 Isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 10 Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



