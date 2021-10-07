Cherokee Weather Forecast
CHEROKEE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 8
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 10
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
