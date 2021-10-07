Amery Weather Forecast

AMERY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 10 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.