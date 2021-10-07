Amery Weather Forecast
AMERY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
