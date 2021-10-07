CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotonda West, FL

Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Rotonda West

Rotonda West Digest
 6 days ago

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Rotonda West Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rotonda West:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cJyVKTD00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

