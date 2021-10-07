Weather Forecast For Pratt

PRATT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 56 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.