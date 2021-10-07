Philomath Weather Forecast
PHILOMATH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light Rain
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
