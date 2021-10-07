Philomath Weather Forecast

PHILOMATH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight High 64 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Light Rain High 59 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.