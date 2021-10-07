Glendive Weather Forecast
GLENDIVE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0