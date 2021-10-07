CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinckneyville, IL

Weather Forecast For Pinckneyville

 6 days ago

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0cJyV8xk00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Pinckneyville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

