Daily Weather Forecast For Franklin

FRANKLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight High 73 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly Cloudy High 62 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 64 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



