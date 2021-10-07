Thursday rain in Richfield meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(RICHFIELD, UT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Richfield Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Richfield:

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 61 °F, low 41 °F 7 to 16 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.