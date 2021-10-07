CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jump on Wellston’s rainy forecast today

 6 days ago

(WELLSTON, OH) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wellston Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wellston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cJyUzFr00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

