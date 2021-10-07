Rainy Thursday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(FORT IRWIN, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fort Irwin Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Irwin:

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, October 8 Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



