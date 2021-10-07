Weather Forecast For Marathon
MARATHON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 81 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
