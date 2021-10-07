Ruidoso Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RUIDOSO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
