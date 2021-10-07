Daily Weather Forecast For Sitka

SITKA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 48 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Rain High 48 °F, low 43 °F 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Light rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 48 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 48 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.