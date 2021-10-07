Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Belle Plaine

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Belle Plaine Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belle Plaine:

Thursday, October 7 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.