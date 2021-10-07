Daily Weather Forecast For Denton
DENTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
