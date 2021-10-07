Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Lewistown

(LEWISTOWN, MT) Thursday is set to be rainy in Lewistown, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lewistown:

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 61 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 61 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 63 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



