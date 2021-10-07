Weather Forecast For Mineral

MINERAL, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly Cloudy High 75 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of Rain Showers High 72 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



