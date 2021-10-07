Weather Forecast For Charlevoix
CHARLEVOIX, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
