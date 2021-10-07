4-Day Weather Forecast For Omak

OMAK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 8 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 64 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 63 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.