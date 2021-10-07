CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

York is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

York Dispatch
York Dispatch
 6 days ago

(YORK, NE) A sunny Thursday is here for York, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for York:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cJyUd5700

  • Thursday, October 7

    Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

York Dispatch

York Dispatch

York, NE
