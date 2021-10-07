Grantsville Weather Forecast
GRANTSVILLE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- 13 to 18 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
