Grantsville Weather Forecast

GRANTSVILLE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers And Thunderstorms High 65 °F, low 46 °F 13 to 18 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



