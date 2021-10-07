Weather Forecast For Mammoth Lakes
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Haze then smoke during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of t-storms during the day; while chance of snow showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of snow showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 47 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of snow showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
