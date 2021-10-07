Weather Forecast For Mammoth Lakes

MAMMOTH LAKES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Haze then smoke during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 56 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of t-storms during the day; while chance of snow showers then partly cloudy overnight High 44 °F, low 24 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Slight chance of snow showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 47 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of snow showers overnight High 57 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



