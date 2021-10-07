Rawlins Weather Forecast
RAWLINS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 52 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
