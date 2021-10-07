Creston Daily Weather Forecast
CRESTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly Cloudy
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
