Moab Weather Forecast
MOAB, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
