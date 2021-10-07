Moab Weather Forecast

MOAB, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.