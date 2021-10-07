Weather Forecast For Gunnison

GUNNISON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 33 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 66 °F, low 40 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 60 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.