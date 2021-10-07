Nantucket Daily Weather Forecast
NANTUCKET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 58 °F
- 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
