Nantucket Daily Weather Forecast

NANTUCKET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight High 67 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 58 °F 15 mph wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of Rain Showers High 69 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 17 mph



