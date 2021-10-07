Weather Forecast For Devils Lake
DEVILS LAKE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0