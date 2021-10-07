4-Day Weather Forecast For La Junta
LA JUNTA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
