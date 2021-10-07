Steele Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

STEELE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, October 9 Rain Showers Likely High 63 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, October 10 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 63 °F, low Light wind



