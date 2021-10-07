Steele Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STEELE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 9
Rain Showers Likely
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, October 10
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low
- Light wind
