Big Sandy Weather Forecast

Thursday, October 7
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
