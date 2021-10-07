Richfield Weather Forecast
RICHFIELD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, October 8
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
