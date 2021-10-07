Weather Forecast For Healy
HEALY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 40 °F, low 24 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Light snow likely during the day; while chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 38 °F, low 23 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of snow showers then chance of light snow overnight
- High 35 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 34 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
