Weather Forecast For Healy

HEALY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight High 40 °F, low 24 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Light snow likely during the day; while chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight High 38 °F, low 23 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of snow showers then chance of light snow overnight High 35 °F, low 23 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 34 °F, low 19 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.