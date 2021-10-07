4-Day Weather Forecast For Loa
LOA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 56 °F, low 31 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 52 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0