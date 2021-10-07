4-Day Weather Forecast For Loa

LOA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 56 °F, low 31 °F 7 to 16 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Chance of Rain Showers High 52 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 56 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.