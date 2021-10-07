Weather Forecast For Terreton

TERRETON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, October 8 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 60 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 54 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.