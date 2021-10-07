Weather Forecast For Terreton
TERRETON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 8
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 54 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
