Weather Forecast For Circle

CIRCLE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 8 mph



