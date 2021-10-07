CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ullin, ND

Thursday rain in Glen Ullin: Ideas to make the most of it

 6 days ago

(GLEN ULLIN, ND) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Glen Ullin Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Glen Ullin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cJyTyPL00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 58 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

