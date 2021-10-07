4-Day Weather Forecast For Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly Cloudy
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
